BrightSpring Health Services (BTSGU) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3463 per share and revenue of $3.3822 billion for the quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $134.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. BrightSpring Health Services has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $137.07.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSGU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 164,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services is a leading provider of home and community-based health and support services in the United States. The company specializes in delivering a continuum of care that spans behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disability support, home health care, and respite services. By integrating clinical and non-clinical offerings, BrightSpring seeks to improve patient outcomes, enhance quality of life, and support family caregivers.

Through its behavioral health division, BrightSpring offers individualized therapy, counseling, and crisis intervention for children, adolescents, and adults experiencing mental health challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.