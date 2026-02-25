Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $3.32. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 58,247 shares trading hands.
Workhorse Group Trading Up 1.8%
The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.
Insider Transactions at Workhorse Group
In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 5,051 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $32,882.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911.40. This trade represents a 97.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Botti sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $32,882.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 143 shares in the company, valued at $930.93. This represents a 97.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,655 shares of company stock valued at $251,644. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and drone-integrated delivery solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, Workhorse focuses on last-mile delivery, combining electric powertrain systems, advanced telematics and proprietary composite bodies to address the growing demand for sustainable logistics fleets.
The company’s core product lineup includes the N-GEN™ chassis, a modular electric vehicle platform available in Class 3–5 configurations, and the C-1000™ all-electric delivery van.
