Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.42. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares trading hands.

Inca One Gold Stock Up 9.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.08 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03.

About Inca One Gold

(Get Free Report)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp. in September 2014. Inca One Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.