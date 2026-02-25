Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as high as C$4.53. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.47, with a volume of 35,472 shares changing hands.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -293.92.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company that addresses the unmet medical needs of HIV patients. It mainly operates in Canada and the United States. The company has two approved products, EGRIFTA marketed in Canada and the United States, and Trogarzo approved for commercialization in the United States.

