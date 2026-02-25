Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.49. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 3,416,094 shares traded.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 6.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company’s primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold’s activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

