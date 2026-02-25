RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.28 and traded as high as GBX 111.50. RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 111.50, with a volume of 388 shares traded.

RTC Group Trading Up 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of £14.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTC Group

In other RTC Group news, insider Nick Spoliar acquired 5,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.84. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

