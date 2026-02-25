Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $21.08. Urban Edge Properties shares last traded at $20.6650, with a volume of 620,637 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UE. Weiss Ratings cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $119.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 19.82%.Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 101.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,600,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $16,858,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $12,777,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,949,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 624,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,430,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

