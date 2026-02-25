Energous (WATT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Energous Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.95. Energous has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energous in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energous has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Energous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energous stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 155,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.53% of Energous at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops and commercializes radio frequency (RF)–based wireless charging technology designed to deliver power over the air to compatible devices. Its WattUp platform includes near?field and far?field transmitters that emit targeted RF energy and receiver modules that convert that energy into electrical power. The company’s solutions aim to eliminate the need for cables and charging pads by enabling contactless power delivery to a range of products, from wearables and IoT sensors to medical devices and consumer electronics.

