MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (MRPRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect MERLIN Properties SOCIMI to post earnings of $0.1409 per share and revenue of $165.9590 million for the quarter.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of MRPRF opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

Merlin Properties Socimi, SA is a Spanish real estate investment trust (SOCIMI) headquartered in Madrid. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial real estate assets, including office, retail, logistics and residential properties. Merlin’s operations encompass strategic asset repositioning, leasing and day-to-day property management to enhance portfolio performance and tenant satisfaction.

Founded in April 2014 through the spin-off of Metrovacesa’s portfolio, Merlin Properties has pursued growth via disciplined investments and selective mergers, most notably its 2017 combination with Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios.

