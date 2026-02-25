Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 185.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,297,000 after buying an additional 4,963,926 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,989,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,245,000 after purchasing an additional 816,419 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,801,000 after purchasing an additional 786,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,407,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,563,000 after purchasing an additional 762,741 shares during the period.

FBND opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

