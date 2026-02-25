Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,109,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,531,000 after acquiring an additional 619,457 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,061,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,459,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,842,000 after purchasing an additional 509,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

