Mount Lucas Management LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,116,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,524,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 41,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

