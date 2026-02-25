Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 113,800 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Mount Lucas Management LP cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 1.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 51.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 552,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,316.67. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.86%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

