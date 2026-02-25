Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $137.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.05.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $199.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

