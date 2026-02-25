LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 10,000 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,480,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 374,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,499,753.73. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LCI Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.76, for a total transaction of $1,427,600.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Jason Lippert sold 30,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $4,350,900.00.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCII stock opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price target on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCI Industries

LCI Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LCI Industries this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.