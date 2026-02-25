Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $228.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.18.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.96. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $288.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.07, for a total value of $998,527.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,542,049.51. The trade was a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.31, for a total transaction of $784,292.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,112.23. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $2,132,403. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.