Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Equifax accounts for approximately 3.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $55,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $701,986,000 after buying an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.33.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,035,259.16. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This trade represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,441. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

