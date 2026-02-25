Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 644.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.6% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.