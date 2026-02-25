Weitz Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,155 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.5% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.38 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.11.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

