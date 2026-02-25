Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA Shares Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,554,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,578 shares during the quarter. Vizsla Silver makes up about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vizsla Silver were worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,932,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,887 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 115.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vizsla Silver in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Report on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.