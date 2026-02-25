Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 216,584 Entergy Corporation $ETR

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 216,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

