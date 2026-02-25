Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,605 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.9% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $251.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2%

LNG stock opened at $220.76 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

