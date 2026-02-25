ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Christobel Selecky Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christobel Selecky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $187,750.00.
- On Friday, January 16th, Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.14. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $12.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IBRX
Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
ImmunityBio News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reports ANKTIVA regulatory/approval expansion and broader global commercial reach, supporting larger addressable market and sales potential. ImmunityBio’s ANKTIVA Approvals Broaden Global Reach And Investor Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Management says ANKTIVA drove massive revenue growth—company reported ~700% year?over?year revenue increase and new global commercial partnerships covering multiple countries, signaling meaningful commercial traction. ImmunityBio, Inc.: ImmunityBio Reports 700% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth…
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS loss expectations (reported loss $0.06 vs. consensus -$0.08; revenue ~$38.3M), which investors view as confirmation that commercial sales are scaling. ImmunityBio (IBRX) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Market coverage and outlets highlight ANKTIVA-driven revenue surge and share gains toward a 52?week high, reinforcing momentum and investor enthusiasm. ImmunityBio Explodes To Near 52-Week High As Bladder Cancer Drug Anktiva Drives Massive 700% Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: An analyst shop (D. Boral Capital) reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $23 price target, providing an actionable upside thesis for price momentum. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Founder Dr. Patrick Soon?Shiong will present at high?profile cancer summits — visibility and credibility boost but not an immediate revenue driver. ImmunityBio Founder Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong to Speak at Milken Institute…
- Neutral Sentiment: Chairman commentary and press pieces tease multi?year ANKTIVA expansion and potential future indications; positive for sentiment but speculative for near?term fundamentals. IBRX stock to open week on a high? Chairman teases Anktiva’s 3-year expansion plans…
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue jump, the company remains unprofitable (negative EPS and a current-year analyst consensus loss), which keeps valuation and execution risk elevated for long?term investors. ImmunityBio Q4 Press Release
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunityBio
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.