ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Christobel Selecky Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christobel Selecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $187,750.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of ImmunityBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.14. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

