Leanne Heywood Purchases 20,000 Shares of FireFly Metals (ASX:FFM) Stock

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Heywood bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,300.00.
FireFly Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.99.
About FireFly Metals
