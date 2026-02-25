Leanne Heywood Purchases 20,000 Shares of FireFly Metals (ASX:FFM) Stock

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Heywood bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$36,300.00.

The company has a market cap of $575.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.99.

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Auteco Minerals Limited and changed its name to FireFly Metals Ltd in November 2023.

