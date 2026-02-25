Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) & Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Head-To-Head Review

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) and Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Exp World shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Exp World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Exp World”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $11.56 million 28.38 -$7.39 million ($0.59) -28.17 Exp World $4.57 billion 0.26 -$21.27 million ($0.12) -62.25

Maui Land & Pineapple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exp World. Exp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maui Land & Pineapple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Exp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -61.64% -37.71% -23.93% Exp World -0.41% -6.61% -3.26%

Risk and Volatility

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exp World has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Exp World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 1 0 0 0 1.00 Exp World 1 1 1 0 2.00

Exp World has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.95%. Given Exp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exp World is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Exp World beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Maui, HI.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees. In addition, the company offers SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, SUCCESS podcasts, SUCCESS plus, SUCCESS speakers bureau, and SUCCESS coaching, podcasts, and digital training courses. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, and Poland. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

