Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.86.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.6%

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.88). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.82%.The business had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

