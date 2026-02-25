Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE) Receives $44.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.8571.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MAZE stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. Maze Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17.

In other news, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $332,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,967.81. This trade represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $690,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $8,254,792.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAZE. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

