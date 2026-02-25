Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on February 23rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on January 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on 1/22/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 1/16/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on 1/13/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 12/22/2025.

HOOD stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,771,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,121,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,944,000 after buying an additional 356,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,335,000 after buying an additional 2,061,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,160,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total value of $775,704.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,648.50. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 646,413 shares of company stock valued at $77,964,709 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

