Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Trulieve Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.0290) per share and revenue of $297.4650 million for the quarter.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and retailer, offering a full suite of services from cultivation and processing to distribution and sales. The company develops, manufactures and markets a diverse range of cannabis products under its own brand portfolio, serving both medical and adult-use consumers through a network of branded dispensaries and delivery services.

Trulieve’s product lineup includes dried flower, vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and topicals, all of which are produced in compliance with state regulatory requirements.

