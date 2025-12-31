VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $56,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tableaux LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after acquiring an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $517.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $543.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $488.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

