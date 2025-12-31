Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,464 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.16% of Humana worth $49,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 47.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 63.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.91. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $245.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

