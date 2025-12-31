VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 88,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.37% of CF Industries worth $53,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 78.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CF Industries by 123.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Wall Street Zen cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.68. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

