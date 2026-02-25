Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $131.5640 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $587,573.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 290,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,012.50. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $876,319.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,132.71. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 66,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.