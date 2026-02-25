Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share and revenue of $37.5680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
NYSE:DNA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 10.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.
The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ginkgo Bioworks
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.