Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share and revenue of $37.5680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

NYSE:DNA opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 10.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc is a synthetic biology company that designs custom microbes for customers across a range of industries. Utilizing a proprietary organism foundry platform, the company engineers cells to produce high-value chemicals, enzymes, and other biological materials. By integrating automation, data analytics and machine learning, Ginkgo Bioworks seeks to accelerate the development of biologically derived solutions at industrial scale.

The company’s services span the entire development cycle, from genetic design and strain optimization to fermentation and downstream processing.

