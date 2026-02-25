KBR (KBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.9052 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

KBR Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. KBR has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KBR by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1,611.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,366,000 after buying an additional 1,858,961 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $54,038,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $19,667,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in KBR by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,830,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting KBR this week:

Positive Sentiment: KBR won a major Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) contract for the Majnoon oil field in Iraq — a transformational award on a field with ~38B barrels of reserves that could add multi-year revenue, expand backlog and showcase KBR’s AI/digital reservoir capabilities and local execution footprint. KBR Awarded Transformational Oil Development Project in Iraq

KBR won a major Integrated Field Management Services (IFMS) contract for the Majnoon oil field in Iraq — a transformational award on a field with ~38B barrels of reserves that could add multi-year revenue, expand backlog and showcase KBR’s AI/digital reservoir capabilities and local execution footprint. Positive Sentiment: KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions is expanding digital engineering labs and digital-twin capabilities to modernize U.S. military platforms (ground, aviation, sensors). This strengthens KBR’s positioning for higher?margin systems engineering work and could accelerate defense contract wins and lifecycle services revenue. KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions Announces Strategy

KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions is expanding digital engineering labs and digital-twin capabilities to modernize U.S. military platforms (ground, aviation, sensors). This strengthens KBR’s positioning for higher?margin systems engineering work and could accelerate defense contract wins and lifecycle services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Hazer Group (partner) reported stronger H1 FY26 and noted progress on commercial deals tied to an alliance with KBR — a sign of partner activity but with limited direct financial detail for KBR. This could support future downstream opportunities but is not yet a material revenue disclosure. Hazer posts stronger H1 FY26 as KBR alliance advances

Hazer Group (partner) reported stronger H1 FY26 and noted progress on commercial deals tied to an alliance with KBR — a sign of partner activity but with limited direct financial detail for KBR. This could support future downstream opportunities but is not yet a material revenue disclosure. Negative Sentiment: Separately, an investor trimmed a ~$41M stake, triggering headlines that pressured the stock and contributed to near-term selling (reported as a large stake reduction that coincided with a sharp intraday move). This type of headline can amplify volatility even when company fundamentals (backlog/contracts) look constructive. KBR Stock Down 20 as Investor Slashes Stake

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

