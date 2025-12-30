Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM) Short Interest Update

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 718 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 533 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mkam Etf Stock Performance

MKAM stock remained flat at $31.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 10,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214. Mkam Etf has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Mkam Etf Company Profile

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments. MKAM was launched on Apr 12, 2023 and is managed by MKAM.

