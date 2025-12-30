Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) recently:
- 12/29/2025 – Linde had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 12/17/2025 – Linde was given a new $501.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 12/15/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/12/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $540.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Linde was given a new $495.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 12/8/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/3/2025 – Linde is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/6/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $576.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Linde had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $516.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $535.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.
Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.
