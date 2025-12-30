Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) recently:

12/29/2025 – Linde had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

12/17/2025 – Linde was given a new $501.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/15/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/12/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $540.00 to $490.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Linde was given a new $495.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/8/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Linde is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Linde had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/6/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $576.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Linde had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $516.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/3/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $535.00 to $520.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Linde had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

