Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Rises By 43.3%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,215 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 2,243 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 993,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after purchasing an additional 326,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $48.03.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

