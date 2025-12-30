DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,072 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 3,562 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,172 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DCMT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.34. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $27.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle. DCMT was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.