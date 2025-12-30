Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 23.7% – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 184,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 85,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 23.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$21.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada. The company was formerly known as WPC Resources Inc and changed its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. in January 2019. Blue Star Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

