Short Interest in Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT) Declines By 22.7%

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,280 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 13,298 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,117 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF Price Performance

SPUT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106. Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Equity Premium Income – Daily PutWrite ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Daily PutWrite ETF (SPUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively pursues exposure to US large-cap equities, while providing monthly income through a daily options put-writing strategy. SPUT was launched on Mar 14, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

