SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,680 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 4,919 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYCF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 349.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,407. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

