Short Interest in Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS) Declines By 24.8%

Maase Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MAAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,244 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 8,301 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Maase Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:MAAS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,503. Maase has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09.
Maase Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Maase
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A month before the crash
Receive News & Ratings for Maase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.