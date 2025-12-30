Short Interest in Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Expands By 31.0%

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 487,630 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 372,185 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 178,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 124,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,767.66. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $174,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 574,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,783.55. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Everspin Tech by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,586,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,489 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 18.5% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Everspin Tech by 63.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,623 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Tech by 426.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 111,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Everspin Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everspin Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

MRAM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 117,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,637. Everspin Tech has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.97 million, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Everspin Tech had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS.

About Everspin Tech

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

