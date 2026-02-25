Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $449.03 and last traded at $446.8540, with a volume of 392019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.01.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.38.

The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.83 and a 200-day moving average of $327.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

