Q3 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Lowered by Analyst

Franklin Covey Company (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $64.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.77 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 98.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) is a global consulting and training firm specializing in performance improvement solutions for individuals and organizations. The company offers a range of services, including leadership development, productivity tools, execution frameworks and assessments designed to foster personal effectiveness and drive business results. Its flagship offerings integrate training workshops, digital resources and coaching to support clients in areas such as strategic planning, team productivity and change management.

The origins of Franklin Covey trace back to the merger in 1997 of Franklin Quest Co, founded in 1983 by Hyrum W.

