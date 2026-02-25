Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $570.92 and last traded at $569.21, with a volume of 1289961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $549.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $518.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $428.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $506.00 to $634.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.95.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.47 and a 200 day moving average of $436.79. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.