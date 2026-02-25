Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,969,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 222,138 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $290,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 19,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

