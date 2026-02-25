TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 884,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,132 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $503,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,010,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $498.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $444.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.