Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on May 29th

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WDI stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: WDI) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, LLC. Launched in mid-2009, the Fund seeks to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation through diversified exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and income-oriented securities.

The Fund’s investment strategy emphasizes below-investment-grade debt instruments, including high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market sovereign and corporate issues.

